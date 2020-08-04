Karan Johar returns to social media after severe backlash?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who received severe backlash for nepotism following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, marked his return to social media with his comment on Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live session recently.



The Simmba actor went live on photo-video sharing platform to celebrate the win of his favourite football team where the Brahmāstra filmmaker commented and marked his social media return.

Karan Johar’s last posted on Instagram was about Sushant’s death on June 14 where he received massive backlash.

He was last seen in the picture shared by Neetu Singh from her birthday party.

The angry fans had criticized Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others on social media platforms after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.

Fans had started unfollowing Salman and Karan after the death of Sushant.