Do you know a member of British royal family appeared in 'Titanic'?

Few people know that Lady Fredrick Windsor, a member of the British royal family appeared in 'Titanic'.

Lady Frederick Windsor aka Sophie Winkleman is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth's first cousin.

She is a professional actress and has starred in several TV shows including 'Trust', 'Two and Half Men' and 'Big Suez'.

Sophie played Dorothy Gibson in miniseries Titanic in 2013.

Talking about her role, she previously told Telegraph, "I think I am in love with Lady Mary. Rather deeply, in fact. Julian writes all his characters so thoughtfully. With Titanic, you have all the first-class passengers interwoven with wonderful stories about the maids and the engineers, the people downstairs in the galleys."

She further said, "People are as obsessed with Downton's valet Bates and housemaid Anna as they are with Lady Mary and Matthew. Julian has absolutely captured that scope with Titanic."