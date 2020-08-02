Sean Penn, 59, ties the knot with 28-year-old girlfriend

Hollywood star Sean Penn married his 28-year-old girlfriend Leila George, according to a report.

Citing a friend of 59-year-old Sean, a report said the Hollywood actor married Leila in a secret ceremony.

The duo has been dating for four years.

Film producer Mike Medavoy's wife Irena Medavoy shared the news of their marriage online. ""We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you."

"Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse true love that also changes the world for better," she wrote.

Irena added, "You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's #marriage."

She shared picture of what appeared to be the couple's hands wearing the rings.