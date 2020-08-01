Kangana Ranaut on SSR case: 'If I'm found hanging, know that I didn't commit suicide'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the fiercest voices in Bollywood who has always spoken the bitter truth exposing even the biggest names in the industry.

The actress accused Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' Sushant Singh Rajput's career and also highlighted the functioning of Bollywood.



In the recent wake of evidences surfacing in the actor's death probe, it has been widely believed that there was a massive party hosted at the actor's residence which a top politician attended, a day before Sushant's demise.

While news channels have refrained from revealing the name of this certain person, Kangana clapped back saying that even though everyone knows the name, no one has the courage to reveal it.

Talking about the same, Kangana tweeted, "Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Many suspect foul play in the case, with Sushant's father registering an FIR against Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who he accused of threatening, intimidating and financially exploiting the late actor.