Rhea Chakraborty terms Sushant Singh's father's accusations 'false and baseless'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has broken his silence after a long time following him filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others a few days earlier.

The actress in response filed a petition to the Supreme Court, where she asked the case of the late actor to be transferred from Patna to Mumbai.

Rhea also made various revelations in said petition regarding her relationship with the late actor, such as being in a live-in relationship with the deceased.

She further revealed that she had been in a year long connection with Sushant, and is currently traumatised due to his passing.

According to Rhea, the late actor was struggling with depression. She futher went on to say that Sushant Singh’s father’s statements were “false and concocted with an ulterior motive.”

Rhea denied the allegations made against her, and spoke about KK Singh’s substantial influence in Patna and how he may be able to propel the investigation without jurisdiction there.

The actress mentioned her fear of not receiving a fair trial due to Sushant’s father’s ability to influence the investigation via help from local authorities.

She mentioned the multiple death and rape threats she recieved online after the actor’s passing, and has lodged a complaint against the threats with the Mumbai police a while back.

