Naya Rivera laid to rest two weeks after getting drowned at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera of Glee fame was laid to rest on Thursday in Los Angeles, two weeks after she accidentally drowned at Lake Piru.

The actress was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, California, a death certificate published by The Blast confirmed.



The certificate issued after Rivera's body was recovered, revealed her cause of death to be drowning.

She had gone for a swim with her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey at a rented boat earlier this month.

A search first began for the missing star on Wednesday, July 8 after she failed to return a pontoon boat to the facilities following her three-hour rental window.

Her son Josey was found unharmed and wearing a life vest while alone on a boat in the middle of the lake.

After five days, her body was found by authorities with the Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub shedding light on what happened in Rivera's final moments.

He said that Josey was 'helped into the boat by Naya', who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.'