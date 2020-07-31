Katie Price breaks both her feet in horror accident, shares picture from Turkey

Katie Price rushed to hospital in Turkey after 'breaking both her feet and won't be able to walk for three months.

As per reports, the former glamour model has spent all night in A&E in agony with a hairline crack through both of her heels.

The horror accident happened during her trip to Turkey. The 42-year-old was having fun with new boyfriend Carl Woods, 31 and her children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

The mum-of-five reportedly underwent emergency surgery after she fractured both heels by jumping off a wall at theme park Land of Legends.



She will reportedly need to have pins inserted in her feet and won't be able to walk for a minimum of three months.



This is the worst thing that could have happened to Katie, but she has a bigger nightmare to come as she will have to look after five children with her broken feet.



It is learnt that she's now preparing to fly home after having to undergo emergency surgery.

Katie has shared a dramatic picture of her broken feet, writing: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet , I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months , @carljwoods is being amazing looking after me"



Katie's rep reportedly confirmed that she has suffered an injury and would cut her holiday short and fly back to the UK for treatment.