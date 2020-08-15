Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Woods shares emotional post about her foot surgery

Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Woods has shared an update on the former glamour model after she underwent foot surgery on Friday.



The mother-of-five had broken both her feet whilst on holiday in Turkey with lover Carl and her children.

On Friday, Carl took to Instagram to reveal her status post-operation and praised the 42-year-old beauty for being "brave" and "upbeat."



He also shared a picture of himself posing next to Katie as she laid in her hospital bed.



Carl wrote: "UPDATE After a long day in surgery @katieprice has done it!

He continued: "She is now on the road to recovery! Well Done for being so brave and upbeat about the whole process! Truly Amazing X."

The glamorous star, in the post, can be seen clad in a hospital gown with her legs in bandages.



Katie recently revealed how she sustained her leg injuries in a video on her YouTube channel.

She told that she had jumped over a wall to take a shortcut in Turkey, not realising how big the drop was on the other side. She suffered hairline fractures in her heels.

Doctors reportedly gave the busty blonde a terrifying warning ahead of the procedure.