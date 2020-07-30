Swara Bhaskar comes to Deepika’s defense amidst rumours of her JNU appearance

Rumours have been making rounds on the internet about Deepika Padukone’s attendance at the JNU protest being staged for which she was paid Rs5 crore.

However, Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar soon came to the defense of the Padmaavat actor and rubbished all the claims that had been circulating.

Turning to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor said: “The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory - however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity…”

Bhaskar had been responding to a tweet that said: “Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year. Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de (May God give someone depression but not communism).”

Padukone had made a surprise visit to the JNU protest earlier on January 7, 2020 to show solidarity to the students of the university after which several had been outraged over her move.