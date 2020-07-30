Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh was harassed by Rhea Chakraborty when he wanted to split

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, has come forth making shocking claims about Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured relationship with the late actor.

The Manikarnika actress revealed that Rhea harassed Sushant when he wanted to part ways from her.

Ankita revealed inside details about the actor's toxic relationship with Rhea to the Bihar police.

Earlier, Ankita posted a cyptic message on Instagram stating, "Truth Wins," after Sushant Singh's father filed an FIR with the Patna police against Rhea.

The FIR accuses Rhea of abetting Sushant's suicide, while threatening and exploiting him financially.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rhea has filed for anticipatory bail after the news came to light that Sushant Singh Rajput's family has filed a FIR against her in Bihar.