Kangana is fighting against harassment but bullying at the same time: Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu’s feud seems to be raging on without an end anywhere in sight.

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee spoke about how the Queen actor has been targeting other people in the industry who are considered ‘outsiders’.

“I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong. The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders,” she said.

“Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong,” she added.

She went on to say that while she acknowledges that fact that there is discrepancy in the way Bollywood treats its outsides, she has always wanted to keep a positive outlook to the entire situation.

“Let’s together stand against harassment. Yes, outsiders are discriminated against, I never said that they aren’t, but I refuse to be bitter about it. We have been discriminated against by the people in the industry, by the media and by the audience too. It takes us years and years to get that opening figure that a star kid gets in the beginning. We are all in this ecosystem together. We all are responsible for this,” she said.