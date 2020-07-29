Rhea Chakraborty hires advocate Satish Manshinde as Sushant’s father files case against her

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty has hired advocate Satish Manshinde, one of the most expensive lawyers of India after the Chhichhore actor’s father lodged an FIR against her.



According to Indian media, Satish has been the lawyer of Bollywood bigwigs including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Rhea’s lawyer was also spotted exiting her residence late last night after discussing the issue with the actress.

Earlier, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against the son’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide and cheating the MS Dhoni actor financially.

The case was filed by Sushant’s father in Bihar. Five others have also been nominated in the FIR.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor had committed suicide.

Over 37 people including Rhea have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.