Ranvir Shorey slams Bollywood bigwigs, shares his experience with systemic nepotism

Ranvir Shorey came forth slamming influential Bollywood bigwigs in the midst of nepotism debate, post Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise.

"I imagine this #lockdown must be making even the biggest #Bollywood stars and banners feel frustrated at not being able to release their films in theatres. This is the feeling most independent filmmakers and actors live with all the time," the actor tweeted.

He went on to reveal his experience of professional ostracisation in Bollywood and how he was marginalised by the high and mighty in the industry.

"‘The Gang' is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood," he wrote.

"I've had a run in with one of them 15 years ago. This is the man who fancies himself as the holy-moly Dronacharya of the gang, except when it comes to covering up the indiscretions and crimes of his own offsprings. A product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality."

"The modus operandi is that when you're vulnerable, like the death or loss of a close one, you're professionally & socially ostracised by spreading lies and rumours, through the media, as well as the grapevine, leaving you disoriented and hopeless with a sense of doom," he added.