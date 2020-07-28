Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya told him not to cry prior to her return home with Aishwarya

Amitabh Bachchan lost control of his emotions after his granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai were discharged from the hospital.

BigB, 77, turned to his social media and shared with his fans and followers the parting exchange he had with his eight-year-old granddaughter who was discharged from the hospital earlier after recovering from coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of the mother-daughter, Bachchan wrote: “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

He went on to add: “let them hear see and read the other side of the coin.”

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that his wife and daughter had successfully recovered from the infectious disease while he and his father continue to get treated in the hospital.



“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home,” Abhishek said and added, “My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

The mother and daughter had contracted coronavirus on July 12 and were moved to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after complaints of breathlessness on July 18.

They have returned home after 10 days of treatment at the hospital.