Kim Kardashian pens down a heartfelt birthday note for grandma who turned 86

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian showered love on her grandmother Mary Jo Shannon, who turned 86 on Sunday.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback photo featuring she herself, her mother Kris Jenner and her grandma.

The beauty mogul also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the one and only MJ. Your grace and calmness cannot be matched.”

Kim Kardashian further said, “Your hard work is so inspiring. I love you so much! Thanks you for your wise advice and knowledge. You are the best grandma in the world.”

Earlier, Kris Jenner turned to photo-video sharing app and shared throwback photos with a lovely birthday message for her mother.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom MJ!!!! Mom I don’t know what I would do without you... thank you for all of the love you give to all of us every single day... I love all of your stories about your life and all of your amazing advice... you are the most incredible mom, grandma, friend and confidant and I cherish every single memory we have. Thank you for the way you raised me and for everything you’ve taught me... I love you more than you will ever know!! Xoxo #love #happybirthdaymj.”







