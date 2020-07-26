Ayushmann Khurrana rejected multiple offers before making his Bollywood debut

Almost all Bollywood stars are stepping forward to give their take on the heated nepotism debate that is currently escalating in the industry.

The latest star to join the list is Ayushmann Khurrana who is easily hailed as one of the most successful ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood.

Speaking at the Hindustan Shikhar Samgam, the Luka Chuppi star shared his opinion on the entire issue and said he began his career by turning down multiple films.

“I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance,” he said, as per Hindustan Times.

“Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50%, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80% and even if they give their 100%, people aren’t satisfied,” he said.