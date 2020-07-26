Kangana Ranaut echoes AR Rahman's claims saying everyone is bullied in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut offered support to famed music composer AR Rahman after he made shocking claims about a gang working against him in Bollywood.

In a Twitter post, Kangana Ranaut's team stated that the industry is cruel to people and everyone is bound to face harassment and bullying.

"Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independent," the tweet read.



In a shocking turn of events, Indian music maestro AR Rahman stunned everyone with a series of bombshell claims about a particular gang in Bollywood working against him.

The Oscar-award winning composer got candid about why he does very few Bollywood films and more of South cinema.

He opened up about what went down when he met Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra.



In a chat with Radio Mirchi, Rahman recalled Mukesh informing him about several people asking him not to go to him whilst telling some false stories.

Further, Rahman said that when he got to know about all this from Mukesh, he understood why he is doing less Hindi films.

He reiterated that this is only because a certain gang is sabotaging his career which is why he is doing only dark movies.

Rahman revealed, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’