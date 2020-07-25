Gul Panra TikTok video: PML-N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat writes to Chief Secretary KPK

Gul Panra TikTok video: PML-N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat writes letter to Chief Secretary KPK

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Arbab Khizer Hayat has written a letter to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and clarified the TikTok video of Pashtu singer Gul Panra, a part of which was reportedly shot at a state-owned residence.



In the letter, Arbab Khizer Hayat confirmed that Gul Panra had visited DC Office with his family on the invitation of assistant commissioner, adding that identity of the Pashto singer was not disclosed as all were sporting masks at that time.

She had also shot a video of few seconds in Sabzazar and had uploaded on her TikTok account which was misinterpreted on social media, the PML-N leader added.

Earlier, an investigative committee was set up on Monday after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister took notice of famed Pushto singer Gul Panra's latest video.

The KP chief minister took notice after reports emerged that Panra's video — released a day prior — had allegedly been shot at the official residence of the Khyber district’s deputy commissioner. Khan also asked who gave the singer permission to enter the state-owned property.