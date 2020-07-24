Amitabh Bachchan refutes rumours suggesting he tested negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly denied testing negative for coronavirus, as reported by Times of India.

The veteran actor has refutes such reports even after rumours of a plausible recovery surfaced all over social media.

A source close to the veteran actor had confirmed that he had not tested negative for COVID-19, and later on, Amitabh confirmed the same.

He was reportedly admitted to a local Mumbai hospital on July 12, after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek.

A few days later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the deadly virus.