Amitabh Bachchan refutes rumours suggesting he tested negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly denied testing negative for coronavirus, as reported by Times of India.
The veteran actor has refutes such reports even after rumours of a plausible recovery surfaced all over social media.
A source close to the veteran actor had confirmed that he had not tested negative for COVID-19, and later on, Amitabh confirmed the same.
He was reportedly admitted to a local Mumbai hospital on July 12, after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek.
A few days later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the deadly virus.