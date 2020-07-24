close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 24, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan refutes rumours suggesting he tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 24, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan refutes rumours suggesting he tested negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly denied testing negative for coronavirus, as reported by Times of India. 

The veteran actor has refutes such reports even after rumours of a plausible recovery surfaced all over social media. 

 A source close to the veteran actor had confirmed that he had not tested negative for COVID-19, and later on, Amitabh confirmed the same.

 He was reportedly admitted to a local Mumbai hospital on July 12, after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek.

A few days later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the deadly virus. 

