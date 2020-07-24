Kanye West's friends sticking by his side in Wyoming, are worried for his mental health

Kanye West has all his close friends and peers worried for his deteriorating mental health after his recent public showdown.

As per a report published in People, the rapper has his friends sticking by him to provide moral support.

These include his pal from Chicago, Don Crawley and John Monopoly, and his manager Bu Thiam who all flew to Cody, Wyoming, to help him through this rough episode

The source via People shared, “They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action, they are working to get him the help he needs. He’s been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time.”

They added, “Don C was the best man at Kanye’s wedding and an executive at his G.O.O.D. Music label. John Monopoly is Kanye’s former manager. Those close to him are concerned, and this is everyone’s top priority to make sure that he’s safe and getting the help he needs.”

After much speculation, Kanye's wife Kim broke her silence a day earlier, and weighed in on the rapper's bipolar disorder struggle.

She admitted to feeling “powerless” in the face of Kanye’s mental health disorder and offered full support during this period.