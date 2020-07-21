Salman Khan completes rice plantation at his Panvel farmhouse field

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse since countrywide lockdown was announced over coronavirus pandemic, has completed rice plantation.



The Bharat actor has been trying his hands at farming and sharing the photos and videos from the field with his fans.

In his latest Instagram post, Salman Khan shared a video wherein he could be seen planting rice in a muddy land along with his friends.

He captioned the video, “Rice plantation done.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of his fans and has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, Khan shared a video wherein he is driving a tractor in a muddy land amid a rainy day to try his hands at farming.

He could also be seen walking through the field behind the tractor.