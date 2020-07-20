Katrina Kaif’s BTS videos from sets of horror-comedy Phone Bhoot win hearts

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who has confirmed her next film Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, shared behind the scenes videos from her upcoming movie.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared BTS videos from the sets of Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy film, and the video clips have won the hearts of her fans on social media.

“One fine day- BTS #shotbeforelockdown,” Katrina captioned one of the videos.

Commenting on the post, co-star Ishaan Khattar said, “Let’s put it NOW!!! Meanwhile - 4 months later.”



Sharing another video, Katrina wrote, “things are getting scary around here.”



Earlier, Katrina turned to Instagram and shared the first look of Phone Bhoot cast saying “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot.”



“Ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina further said.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner of Excel Entertainment.

The shooting for the film will begin later this year and the movie will hit the cinemas in 2021.