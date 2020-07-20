Kangana Ranaut says ‘movie mafia’ did everything to take away her chances at marriage

Kangana Ranaut blatantly claims the ‘movie mafia’ headed, by Bollywood bigwigs, did all they could to sweep the world right from under her feet. She believes that, through their strategic plan they aimed to not only ruin her chances at marriage, but also towards financial freedom when they made her out to be the black sheep of the industry.



In an interview with journalist Arnab Goswami on Republic TV Kangana was quoted saying, “I am going to tell you my experience with them, and how in sync and planned they are. When I rose to the top position in 2016...everyone knows that I gave the biggest blockbuster any girl has ever given after Tanu Weds Manu Returns...I signed 19 brands.”

“I think that was the maximum any girl ever had, in 2016. Now suddenly, my ex from 2013...we had broken up in 2013...he comes and does a stupid case on me. Now, the whole nation thinks, ‘Wow, that’s a bit weird.’ It is not weird, it is very strategic.”

The lawsuit in question was one sent in by Kangana’s ex- Hrithik Roshan back in 2016. Hrithik claimed Kangana would stalk him and send him a flood of emails which he would strategically avoid. Even though nothing came of the lawsuit, Kangana incurred a major financial loss because all the brands that signed her on, dropped her overnight.

She said, “Of course, that case did not go anywhere but all the brands dropped me. I had made some investments considering those contracts. I was in big trouble.”

The trouble did not end there because her chances at starting a family were also stolen after she was portrayed as a ‘man-eater and nymphomaniac.

Kangana added, “Then they started to claim, she is a man-eater, she sends her nude pictures, she is mixing her blood, she is a witch. Two days ago, I was a beautiful girl persuaded by many men. Suddenly, I see that maybe marriage is not an option for my life.”

Even Karan Johor took a jab at her publicly and utterly humiliated her during her appearance at the London School of Economics.

Reiterating the experience Kangana said, “A human being is made of three things. My emotional life, social life and career life. What else is there? Everything you choked. Everything you killed. I can’t get married. I don’t have a financial future. You are telling this in London School of Economics and people are hooting. Don’t you think the thought of suicide will cross my mind?”

Even though she felt wronged by all these bigwigs, she believes, “You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you have been terrorized by the bad world of the industry, leave it.”

Before the end of the interview she was also asked about her suicidal tendencies and Kangana replied to that by saying, “I had similar thoughts. Maybe not about killing myself, but definitely just shaving my head and disappearing. Because if I go to my village, I can do kheti (farming) there. But you have now turned me into a nymphomaniac. My relatives are not letting their children meet me.”