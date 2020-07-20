Taapsee Pannu accused of defending Bollywood's 'oppressors'

Taapsee Pannu blasted all those accusing her of taking sides of the ‘oppressors’ amidst the escalating debate on nepotism in Bollywood.

The Pink actor responded to a Twitter user who said she should be held responsible if an emerging actor decides to take their own life in the future.

“God forbid next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput please do remember how @taapsee and @ReallySwara stood with oppressors. What an unfortunate, bitter world,” said the user.

Taapsee came with all guns blazing against the netizen, as she tweeted: “Next time another outstanding talent gets scared to even enter our industry n kills his passion and hope to contribute to Indian cinema coz some people painted purely negative picture about how outsiders are treated do remember YOU are ALSO responsible for it.”

Earlier, Taapsee and Swara Bhasker were also blasted by Kangana Ranaut who termed them “needy outsiders” and alleged that they have been trying to defend Karan Johar.

“What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?” Kangana told Republic TV.