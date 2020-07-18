Aditya Chopra records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Indian police have recorded the statement of filmmaker and head of Yash Raj Films Aditya Chopra in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



According to Indian media, Aditya Chopra recorded his statement with Mumbai police on Friday and he was interrogated for over four hours at Bandra police station.

Over 35 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statement in the MS Dhoni actor’s death case.

Last month, Mumbai police had summoned casting director of Yash Raj Films Shanoo Sharma in connection with Sushant's death.

Sushant worked with YRF in two films Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Actor’s third film Paani with YRF got shelved in 2015.

The Yash Raj Films, after spending over five crore on the project, backed out due to creative differences with Sushant and the Chhichhore actor was completely devastated over it, according to the media reports.