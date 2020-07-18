Richa Chadha slams Bollywood stars: 'These are the most venomous people you'll meet'

Richa Chadha slammed Bollywood over the hypocrisy that is rife in the industry and how it is filled with cynical people.

In a blog post, the actor detailed all the instances in which observed how the entire business is untrustworthy and hypocritical.

“In this business, one can’t even trust one’s own agency/manager because they will steal from you, even though as talent you may deposit all your trust and confidence in that one person/agency,” she wrote.

“I saw journalists, publicists, film promotion people post messages of how they were sick of the business and its ‘toxicity’. Some among these are the most venomous people you might come across,” she went on to say.

“They themselves could be under-investigation on charges of fraud, rape, paedophilia but will not desist from participating in the demonstration of the very hierarchy they claim to hate,” she added.

She further gave an example of Irrfan Khan’s death and how an actor had a press release ready even before he had passed away just “so that they could milk the tragedy and be in the same frame one last time.”