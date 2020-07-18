close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
July 18, 2020

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya moved to hospital after complaints of breathlessness

Sat, Jul 18, 2020

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have been hospitalized a week after they tested positive for coronavirus.

While the mother-daughter had initially stayed at home to quarantine, reports revealed that the two were in need of medical assistance after they both developed breathlessness.

“Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine. Aishwarya needed medical attention,” sources told the Press Trust of India.

On July 12, Abhishek Bachchan had announced that his wife and daughter too had tested positive after he and Amitabh Bachchan contracted the disease.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

