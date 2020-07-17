Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan indulge in sweet Instagram banter

Bollywood film producer and designer Gauri Khan and her husband superstar Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a sweet social media banter after the former shared a throwback photo.



Gauri Khan turned to Instagram and shared a throwback adorable picture standing next to Khan and with his wax statue which was unveiled at Grevin wax museum in 2008 in Paris, France.

The designer seemed to be in a good mood and tagging SRK with a heart emoji, she captioned the endearing post as “Two much to handle... @iamsrk.”

The Zero star was quick to dropped a hilarious comment and jokingly said, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain ((And for the last one and a half year, both of them are at home).”



The endearing post and sweet banter of Shah Rukh Khan and wifey Gauri won the hearts of the fans and the picture has taken the internet by storm shortly after she posted it.

Earlier, Gauri Khan shared a shared a glimpse of her work from her studio in Mannat on Twitter saying “Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #GauriKhanDesigns.”



