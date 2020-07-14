Fans perform rituals for the three generations of Bachchans fighting coronavirus

Special Hindu rituals were performed all across India after coronavirus hit Bollywood’s famed Bachchan family earlier.

While 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were shifted to the hospital, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, 8, were quarantined at home.

Fans held special Hindu rituals and organized prayers in temples all over the country wishing the A-listers a speedy recovery in their fight against the virus.

The royal clan of India’s film industry are the first of the few high-profile people to have tested positive for the infectious disease as cases mount all across the country.

Earlier on Monday, health officials had reported that both the father and the son were in “clinically stable” condition and were being given supportive therapy without any aggressive treatment.

A source told PTI: “They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment.”

“They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine,” added the insider.