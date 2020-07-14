Rhea Chakraborty breaks her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen PDA-filled photos with Sushant Singh Rajput one month after his death

Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a loved-up photo with the MS Dhoni star and penned down an emotional note for him a month after his demise.



Taking to Instagram, the Jalebi actress shared unseen photos with Sushant saying “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart.”

“You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

“I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms,” Rhea further said.

“Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

She went on to say “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.”



“You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.”

Before signing off, Rhea said, “30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond.”

Sushant, who was rumoured to be dating Rhea, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

This was the first time Rhea shared photos with Sushant after his death.