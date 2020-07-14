close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
Sara Ali Khan's driver contracts coronavirus, actress and family test negative

Sara Ali Khan's driver tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family members contracted the virus. 

The information was shared by Sara who took to her Instagram to write, "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre."

She added, "My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!"

Sara was recently seen cycling  in the suburbs with brother Ibrahim. 

The sister-brother duo was seen donning face masks to protect themselves from the pandemic. 

Prior to this, staff membes of veteran actress Rekha and ace filmmaker Karan Johar also tested positive for COVID-19.

Boney Kapoor and Aamir Khan's staff had  also contracted the virus.

