Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘beautiful soul’ Malala Yousafzai on her 23rd birthday

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra extended love and sweet greetings to ‘beautiful soul’ Pakistani Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai on her 23th birthday.



Malala, who recently graduated from Oxford, celebrated her 23th birthday with family and close friends on Monday.

She posted adorable photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Chapter 23! Ready for a quarter-life crisis. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Priyanka said, “Happy birthday darling!”



The Sky Is Pink actress also shared an adorable photo of Malala in her Instagram story with a sweet birthday message.

Priyanka said, “Happy birthday to such a beautiful soul. Wishing you a year filled with so much love and happiness.”

Previously, Priyanka had also congratulated Malala after she completed her degree at Oxford.