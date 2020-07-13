Lata Mangeshkar offers prayers for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan

Lata Mangeshkar offers prayers for early recovery of Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar offered prayers for early recovery of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus.



Commenting on Abhishek’s tweet, the Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna singer said, “Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun. (I pray to God for your father, yours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s quick recovery, Abhishek.)”

Earlier, Abhishek turned to Twitter and confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive.

He said, “They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier on Sunday. The father-son duo are in stable condition now after they were moved to a hospital on Sunday.