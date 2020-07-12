Ayyan Ali ready for a comeback with new songs, years after money laundering scandal

Pakistan’s infamous supermodel Ayyan Ali after a recent return on social media, is getting ready for her comeback in the entertainment industry.

Turning to her Twitter, the 26-year-old model and singer announced the release date of her upcoming tracks, Amarking a return to the showbiz scene after a hiatus following her money laundering scandal.

“Time to ride & double check my upcoming 7 tracks in one of my favourite oldest lambo,” she wrote alongside a picture of her striking a pose with her cars in her driveway outside her residence in Dubai.

“I just wanna make sure they sound awesome. So u all can enjoy my hard work that I m putting out after 5 years. Guys all 7 songs will be released in about one week or max two weeks time span,” she added.

She had returned to social media earlier this year in March after a break that lasted almost four years.

Ayyan had kept herself away from the limelight since she was granted bail four months following her arrest in 2015 on charges of money laundering after customs officials had caught her flying to Dubai while being in possession of over half a million dollars.