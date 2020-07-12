Salman Khan’s ex-manager Reshma Shetty records statement in Sushant Singh case

Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Indian police have recorded the statement of former manager of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.



According to Indian media, celebrity manager Reshma Shetty recorded her statement at Bandra police station on Friday and was quizzed for about five hours.

She is one of the top Bollywood talent manager and had earlier worked with Salman Khan as well. She has been responsible for major deals the A-list actors had bagged.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 and police have confirmed that the MS Dhoni actor committed suicide.

The police have recorded the statements of over 35 people including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.