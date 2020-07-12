After Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan.



While the two actors were shifted to a local hospital in Mumbai, several Indian media reports suggest that one of Rekha's staff members has also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It has been reported that one of the guards employed at Rekha’s Mumbai villa is found out to be COVID-19 positive.

According to a report by ABP News, Rekha’s bungalow in Bandra, called Sea Springs always had two security personnel, one of who has contracted coronavirus.

Subsequently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have sealed the villa, dubbing it a ‘containment zone’.

There have been reports that the officials have disinfected the villa. Meanwhile, Rekha is yet to comment on the matter.

The COVID-19 outbreak only seems to be getting worse in India each day, breaking the record of the previous day for deaths and active cases.

As per statistics, the pandemic has been hitting Indian state Maharashtra the most and has been affecting citizens and celebrities alike.

