Road, roundabout named after Sushant Singh Rajput in his hometown

Indian authorities in Purnia Bihar, the hometown of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has named a road and a roundabout after him.



According to Indian media, the road that leads to Mata Chowk from Madhubani in village Maldiha will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road.

The Ford Company roundabout has also been renamed to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the MS Dhoni actor committed suicide.

Over 27 people including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statements in Sushant death case.

Recently, the trailer of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara was also released and has won the hearts of his fans.