Katrina Kaif hits 40 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has hit 40 million followers on photo-video sharing app Instagram.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and thanked the fans for this milestone.

Sharing a video clip of her activities since she joined Instagram in 2017, Katrina wrote, “A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone.”

In the beginning of the video clip, the Sooryavanshi actress wrote, “2017 was the year we first said hello on Instagram.”



“And then there was a whole lot of this,” Katrina said and added “A big 40 million size hug to everyone.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who is in self-isolation with sister Isabelle Kaif, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film was slated to hit the screens in March 2020, however, its release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now according to reports, Sooryavanshi will be released on Diwali this year.