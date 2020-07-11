Salman Khan, Disha Patani to resume shooting for 'Radhe' in studio due to restrictions

Salman Khan, Disha Patani to resume shooting for Radhe in studio due to coronavirus restrictions: report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and co-star Disha Patani will resume shooting for their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in a studio, Indian media has reported.



The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020, however its shooting for the last leg was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the filmmakers have now decided to resume the shooting for the remaining sequence inside a studio due to travel restrictions.

The Mumbai Mirror report citing sources confirmed the news saying that 10-12 days of work is left on Radhe.

Prabhudheva directorial will likely to hit the screens on Diwali.

Radhe, also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles, and is the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Prabhudheva after Dabangg 3 and Wanted