Karan Johar offers film to Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya: report

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who received severe backlash for promoting star kids, has extended a film offer to veteran star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, according to media reports.



Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda is very active on social media and enjoys quite a fan base, thanks to the popularity of his grandfather Amitabh.

According to media reports, filmmaker Karan Johar has already told Agastya, who is spending his quality time at Amitabh’s house in Mumbai, that he is happy to launch him as soon as he [Agastya] is ready.

The star kid was also spotted with Karan Johar at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash recently.

On the other hands, Karan Johar has received severe backlash for promoting star kids following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



Angry fans have started unfollowing Karan after reports erupted on social media that Sushant Singh Rajput faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids.