Shekhar Kapur sends some details to police via email in Sushant Singh death case

Mumbai police have summoned Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in person to record his statement in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



According to a report by Pinkvilla, police have summoned Shekhar Kapur to record his statement based on his tweet, he shared following the death of Sushant on June 14, 2020.

Quoting senior police officer, the report further revealed that Shekhar has sent some details to police via email as he was not in the city, however, he has been asked to record his statement in person at the police station.

The report further revealed that the filmmaker has made startling revelations in his statement via email saying that the MS Dhoni actor was ‘devastated’ after their film Pani got shelved in 2015.

The Yash Raj Films, after spending over five crore on the project, backed out due to creative differences with Sushant and the Chhichhore actor was completely devastated over it, according to the report.

On June 15, a day after Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra residence, Shekhar had tweeted, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder.”

“I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.”