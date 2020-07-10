Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case against Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar closed

After Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise, complaints were filed against Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in the industry an hijacking the careers of outsiders.

As of now, according to a latest report in PTI, a Bihar court has dismissed a petition filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had accused Bollywood these personalities of allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide.

The case was closed by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Mukesh Kumar, who said that these matters were court jurisdiction.

Ojha had filed a case against 8 people under sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to ANI, he had revealed, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

Ojha had said that Kangana Ranaut is an eye-witness of Bollywood's unfair treatment towards Sushant as she had come out calling out influential people of supporting star kids and overlooking talented outsiders joining the industry on merit with no prior connections whatsoever.

After the case dismissal, Ojha said that he will approach challenge the decision.

"I will challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice," he told reporters as per PTI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.