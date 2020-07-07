Deepika Padukone pens love-filled note on Ranveer Singh's birthday: 'The light of my life'

Deepika Padukone wished husband Ranveer Singh a very joyous and auspicious 35th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Padmaavat actress uploaded a classic monochromatic picture of the couple, accompanied by an endearing caption to go with it.

In the heartfelt letter, Deepika wrote, “The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You #happybirthday.”

The duo's monochrome picture showcased them laughing during a conversation and just having a jolly time.



Ranveer received thousands of wishes across the world by his fans and other celebrities, but his most prominent wish came from fellow actor and soulmate Deepika.

He walked down the aisle with the stunning actress in 2018 and the two have been inseparable since then and are now quarantined together for sometime.



Ranveer started his Bollywood career with Band Baaja Baaraat in the year 2010 and has since then come a long way.

So much so that he is now considered one of the most sought-after Bollywood actors.