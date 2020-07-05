Sanjana Sanghi shares another unseen photo with Sushant Singh Rajput

Bolllywood newbie Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, shared another adorable photo with him with a heart-wrenching note.



Sharing the dazzling unseen photo from the sets of Dil Bechara, Sanjana wrote, “Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai.”

“Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly,” she said and added “Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene.”



“And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books.”

Sanjana will be making her Bollywood debut in Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara.

The actress was also interrogated in Sushant death case and left Mumbai for New Delhi after recording her statement.