Tiger Shroff talks about the challenges that come with being a star's son

Tiger Shroff claimed that there is added pressure of performing well when you have a legacy to carry forward

With Bollywood currently entwined within debates about nepotism, many stars with film backgrounds are coming forth to defend themselves.

Tiger Shroff has joined the list as he stepped forth claiming that there is added pressure of performing well when you have a legacy to carry forward from your family members.

“Being my father's son, there's an added pressure of being a star's son. People think it's very easy for us. I won't lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It's easier for people who are from the film industry but it's double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father's shadow," he said.

"My father has been in this industry for 30 odd years. He has seen the highs and lows of the industry and he protected me from that from a very young age. Now, that I am out there in the open, I have become an easy target,” he said.

Shroff also opened up about the constant criticism that comes his way for his choice of films: "I enjoy some of the memes and trolls people share. It's interesting and it's good to be talked about."