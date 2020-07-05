When Saroj Khan converted to Islam because of an unbelievable dream she saw

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was aged 71.

While most of Khan's life aspects have been out in the open, what her fans do not know is that she converted to Islam a long time ago and even had familial roots in Pakistan.

Khan's family lived in Pakistan, and migrated to India during partition, so she felt a personal connect with the religion from the start.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Khan was a Hindu by birth, but later had a change of faith.



During a rare interview in the past, she opened up about her decision to convert to Islam and the reasons that led to it.

Khan mentioned that she converted after her marriage to businessman Sardar Roshan Khan. Speaking of the reason she did so, she mentioned that there were two big reasons that backed her decision.

She revealed that she used to love watching young children follow Islam and worship their deity. The iconic choreographer further said that she did not see the same happening in Hinduism and hence decided to convert.



Talking about the second reason behind her conversion, Khan said that her decision came about after a dream she saw.

"I lost a baby girl. I used to have recurrent dreams about her calling out to me from inside a mosque. She used to call me inside again and again, which is something that ultimately led to my conversion," she said.

Khan also revealed that she was not forced or under any pressure to convert to Islam but she did it because she simply loved the religion.







