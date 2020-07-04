Diana Penty recalls all she learned throughout her Bollywood journey

Diana Penty is one of Bollywood’s hotshots, and with her near decade long experience in the industry, she claims to have garnered a large number of invaluable life experiences that have helped her curate her craft.

Ever since her 2012 debut, the actress has starred in a number of hit productions, from Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone to Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and even Lucknow Central.

According to a report by IANS, Diana spoke at length about her creative process and the best way she has found to pick scripts.

She was quoted saying, "It's been a great journey, and a great learning experience. Each film has taught me something new -- be it about myself, my craft, my profession, people.”

Before concluding, she expressed her gratitude towards getting to work in the entertainment industry and all that she has learned during this time.

She claims, “I'm also grateful to have had the opportunity to work with some wonderful and very talented people along the way.”