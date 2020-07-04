Saroj Khan's daughter reveals truth about Salman Khan

Saroj Khan's youngest daughter Sukaina Khan showered praise on Salman Khan, saying the superstar helped her during her son's heart surgery.



The veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday. After her demise, many of her interviews and statements from the past grabbed headlines.

One of them happened to be one where Saroj ji spoke about her alleged rift with the Dabangg star. When the old story went viral, several trolls criticised Khan.

But Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Khan has revealed a different story to a media outlet about him. She said that all was well between Khan and her mother.

She was reported as saying: "They already let bygones be bygones and the entire media saw their pictures together. It showed that they both like each other again. They were there for each other. I don't know why people are bringing all these old topics up again? Salman Khan and his team have been really kind and helpful to my mother and the entire family," she added.

A media outlet, citing Saroj Khan's daughter, reported: "Salman Khan helped us for my son's operation. He was there for us when we needed it and my mother also values that quality in him. So I don't know why people are still saying such negative things about him."

Sukaina shared that Saroj ji always held Salman in high regard and kept him in her prayers.