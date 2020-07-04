Kareena Kapoor was scolded by Saroj Khan over shabby dance moves

Paying homage to Saroj Khan, Kareena Kapoor shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Jab We Met'

After the death of choreographer Saroj Khan, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor reminisced the time she spent with the late icon on the sets of her film Jab We Met.

Paying homage to the dancing legend, Kareena turned to her Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from Jab We Met.

“Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa (If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face). That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes,” she wrote.

“There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan,” she added.

Earlier during an interview, Kareena spoke about working with Saroj saying that she was once scolded by her over her shabby dance moves: “A ladki, kamar hila... Raat ke ek baj rahe hain, kya kar rahi hai? (Girl, move your waist. It’s one in the night. What are your doing?” she recalled her as saying.



“It is very difficult to impress her. During the shoot of Refugee, Master ji told me ‘you don’t know how to move your hands and legs, how did you choose to become an actress? You are Karisma’s sister.’ I told her ‘but I don’t know how to dance, Masterji.’”

“She then told me ‘if you can’t move your hands and legs you need to dance with your face’. She used to ask me to observe her closely and watch her face when she used to perform an entire song with her expressions. This is the reason why every heroine has become a heroine today only because of Master Ji. That’s all!”

“I used to lock myself in the bathroom and practice all of Master Ji’s expressions because my mother always told me, ‘if I want to be an actress, I must only watch Master Ji’s songs and see the close-ups of all the heroines’. I used to really practice them and I think that’s the reason why we have all become heroines today. It was only because Masterji used to show us every expression before the shot,” Kareena added.

Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.