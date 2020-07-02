Prince Harry lauds young people tackling racial inequality

Prince Harry praised the recipients of the Diana Award on his late mother's 59th birthday. He was also speaking on behalf of his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex said those working on race issues gave him the "greatest hope" amid divisions in the world.



Harry lauded the incredible work young people were doing in making a "positive mark" on the world during a time of great uncertainty.

Harry, in a video message, said, he saw "the greatest hope" in people like them, adding he was "confident about the world's future and its ability to heal" because it was in their hand.

His wife, Meghan, recently spoke to her old school about George Floyd's death.



He said situations were arising around the world where "division, isolation and anger" were dominating as "pain and trauma come to the surface".



But he said he saw "the greatest hope" in people like them, adding he was "confident about the world's future and its ability to heal" because it was in their hands.

The charity was set up in memory of the princess who was killed in a car crash in 1997 when Harry was just 12 and William 15.